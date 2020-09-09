Kerala CPI (M) state secretary's son quizzed by ED

The ED on Wednesday questioned Kerala CPI (M) state secretary Kodiyeri Balakrishnan’s son Bineesh Kodiyeri, who was found to have links with Bengaluru drug-peddling accused.

It is learnt that the ED summoned Bineesh to inquire about his association with a couple of firms linked with an accused in the gold smuggling case.

Bineesh reached the ED office in Kochi by around 9:30 am.

He refused to reply to queries by reporters. The days quizzing ended by around 10 pm and he is likely to be quizzed again.

Bineesh recently admitted to his association with Anoop Mohammed held by the NCB in Bengaluru drug peddling case. He said Anoop borrowed Rs 6 lakh from him, but he was not aware of Anoop’s drug peddling.

Later there were allegations that Bineesh was running a couple of firms in Bengaluru, including a foreign exchange firm. Bineesh was also allegedly having an association with Thiruvananthapuram-based UAFX Solutions that allegedly paid commission to UAE consulate former employee and gold smuggling accused Swapna Nair.

The ED had already launched a probe into the financial deals of gold smuggling accused.

A series of allegations, especially nexus with shady characters, had surfaced against Bineesh earlier also. There were allegations that many shady characters were associating with him to make use of his father's political clout.

Kodiyeri Balakrishnan had recently said that if his son did anything illegal, he would not get any sorts of support and he would have to face the punishment, even if it is hanging.

However, the Opposition Congress-led United Democratic Front was demanding the government to order a probe against Bineesh. Opposition leader Ramesh Chennithala had also sent a letter to Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan demanding a comprehensive probe in the wake of alleged links of those held in Bengaluru for drug peddling with Bineesh and some other known persons in Malayalam film industry.

BJP state president K Surendran had alleged that drug peddling accused Anoop was a Benami of Bineesh.

Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan turned down the demand for probe against Bineesh maintaining that central agencies were already probing into the drug peddling and gold smuggling rackets.