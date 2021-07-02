Kerala HC takes up suo moto PIL in dog killing case, gives it the dog's name

The Kerala High Court on Friday took up a suo moto public interest litigation in the case of the cruel killing of Bruno, a dog.

The court also sought a report from the state government on the incident.

Considering the petition on Friday, the court said that the petition is being renamed as “In Re: Bruno (Suo Moto Public Interest Litigation Proceedings initiated by the High Court in the matter of executive and legislative inaction of the State Government in the matter of Protection of Animal Rights)”.

The bench comprising justices A K Jayasankaran Nambiar and Gopinath P observed that it would be a befitting tribute to the hapless dog that succumbed to human cruelty.

Bruno, a labrador, was beaten to death by three persons, including a minor boy, after hanging it using a fish bait hook at Adimalathura on the coastal areas of Thiruvananthapuram. It was also thrown into the sea. The video of the act went viral.

The three accused, including a minor, stated that the dog was causing nuisance by sleeping under their fishing boat and this provoked them to kill it. Though the police nabbed them, animal rights activists lamented over the feeble punishment warranted by the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals Act.

Justice Jayasankaran Nambiar wrote to the Chief Justice urging that a suo motu case may be registered on the basis of the reports of cruelty to animals.

The court directed that awareness campaigns on animal rights and the obligations of the citizen should be initiated. The state government was also also directed to promote animal adoption as well as to improve infrastructure of veterinary hospitals. The court also appointed two advocates as Amici Curiae in the matter. The case will be considered again on July 13.

A social media campaign (#Justice for Bruno) seeking justice for the hapless dog has also gone viral with many celebrities joining the campaign.