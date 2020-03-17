Kerala launches SMS alert to create COVID-19 awareness

Kerala launches SMS alert to create COVID-19 awareness

PTI
PTI, Thiruvananthapuram,
  • Mar 17 2020, 15:25pm ist
  • updated: Mar 17 2020, 15:25pm ist
Thermal screening of passengers being conducted in the wake of deadly coronavirus, at a railway station in Kochi, Monday, March 16, 2020. (PTI Photo)

An SMS alert facility for creating awareness among people about COVID-19 was launched by the Kerala government here on Tuesday, People can register their mobile numbers by giving a missed call to receive relevant information and updates on the outbreak.

"Kerala Government's Information & Public Relations Department has launched an SMS alert system for creating awareness on COVID-19. Give a missed call at 830 220 1133 and register your number. Then you will start receiving relevant information and updates on the outbreak," Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan said in a Facebook post.

He urged people to avail this service to get authentic and official information and not get misguided by rumours and fake news. Meanwhile, police said it would help foreigners who fail to get accommodation following the coronavirus scare. The state has earlier launched a mobile application 'GoK Direct' which provides information and updates on COVID-19.

"News related to COVID-19, Government Orders and notices, helpline numbers and other details would be available on the app," state health minister K K Shailaja had said, adding that quarantine protocol, advice to visitors and awareness to travellers are also included in the app.

Follow updates of coronavirus cases in India here

The state had also launched a "break the chain" campaign to prevent the coronavirus from spreading

This was taken up by social media, where many people, including celebrities, urged people to wash their hands with soap or sanitize them regularly. Three more people have tested positive for coronavirus in Kerala on Monday, taking the number of affected cases to 24, as the government decided to strengthen surveillance by monitoring all passengers reaching the state. 

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

DH Newsletter Privacy Policy Get top news in your inbox daily
GET IT
Kerala
COVID-19
Coronavirus
K K Shailaja
Pinarayi Vijayan
Comments (+)

What's Brewing

COVID-19 outbreak: Demand for jackfruit soars in Maha

COVID-19 outbreak: Demand for jackfruit soars in Maha

Entered Jamia campus to rescue innocent students: Cops

Entered Jamia campus to rescue innocent students: Cops

Sadhguru suspends all Isha Yoga Centre programmes

Sadhguru suspends all Isha Yoga Centre programmes

Madhya Pradesh crisis: Kamal Nath challenges BJP

Madhya Pradesh crisis: Kamal Nath challenges BJP

 