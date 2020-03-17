Kerala launches SMS alert to create COVID-19 awareness

An SMS alert facility for creating awareness among people about COVID-19 was launched by the Kerala government here on Tuesday, People can register their mobile numbers by giving a missed call to receive relevant information and updates on the outbreak.

"Kerala Government's Information & Public Relations Department has launched an SMS alert system for creating awareness on COVID-19. Give a missed call at 830 220 1133 and register your number. Then you will start receiving relevant information and updates on the outbreak," Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan said in a Facebook post.

He urged people to avail this service to get authentic and official information and not get misguided by rumours and fake news. Meanwhile, police said it would help foreigners who fail to get accommodation following the coronavirus scare. The state has earlier launched a mobile application 'GoK Direct' which provides information and updates on COVID-19.

"News related to COVID-19, Government Orders and notices, helpline numbers and other details would be available on the app," state health minister K K Shailaja had said, adding that quarantine protocol, advice to visitors and awareness to travellers are also included in the app.

The state had also launched a "break the chain" campaign to prevent the coronavirus from spreading

This was taken up by social media, where many people, including celebrities, urged people to wash their hands with soap or sanitize them regularly. Three more people have tested positive for coronavirus in Kerala on Monday, taking the number of affected cases to 24, as the government decided to strengthen surveillance by monitoring all passengers reaching the state.