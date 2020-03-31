Kerala to explore Ayurveda in fighting COVID-19; Homeopaths aggrieved over neglect

While the Kerala government has decided to explore the scope of Ayurveda in fighting COVID-19, the Homeopaths in the state are upset that the government was not promoting Homeopathy even as the centre has approved it for countering COVID-19.

Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan held a meeting with a section of senior Ayurveda doctors in the state on Monday and asked them to submit within three days a report on how Ayurveda system could be used in fighting COVID-19 without conflict with the existing treatment protocols.

According to a doctor who took part in the meeting, even China had reportedly used their traditional herbal medicines in fighting COVID-19 and it had shown good results. Hence Ayurveda could also do a lot in ensuring that the people stay healthy and survive COVID-19 infection.

"We don't claim that Ayurveda could prevent Coronavirus infection. But it could keep patients healthy to face infections. During the lockdown, people are mostly having a sedentary life. This could weaken them and make them prone to infections. Hence Ayurveda would be mainly focusing on strengthening persons through medicines, diets and activities like simple exercises," said the doctor.

Kerala Government Ayurveda Medical Officers' Federation state president Dr Raghu Prasad said that even now Ayurveda medicines were being provided to those working to fight against COVID-19. But only once the government brings out guidelines in this regard, Ayurveda treatment to fight COVID-19 would effectively reach the people.

Meanwhile, the Homeopaths are aggrieved that the Kerala government was not giving prominence to Homeopathy even as the effect of Homoeopathy was very well evident in fighting many epidemics like Cholera, Dengue, Chikungunya, Typhoid and Cerebral Malaria. They suspect lobbying by modern medicine doctors against Homeopathy.

Institute of Homeopaths-Kerala state president Dr K N Santosh Kumar said that even as Kerala Health Minister K K Shailaja said that Homoeo medicines could be also used in the fight against COVID-19, the government did not issue any public advisory in this regard. Hence it was difficult for the Homeopaths to reach out to the people. Even then many patients were now approaching Homeopaths seeking preventive medicines, he said.

The AYUSH department of the centre had earlier issued an advisory on the use of Indian traditional medicine practices like Ayurveda, Homeopathy and Unani in fighting COVID-19 It specifically suggested Homeopathy medicines for fighting COVID-19.