Kerala volunteers deliver medicine to cancer patient in Mangaluru

The Kerala Youth Commission and the Kerala Fire and Rescue Services have delivered cancer drugs to a patient in Mangaluru from Palakkad district.
Mangaluru native Madhuri Bolar sought the help of Kerala Youth Commission volunteers as the cancer drug for his relative was available only at Shornur in Palakkad district. The Youth Commission coordinated with the Kerala Fire and Rescue Services and handed over the medicine packets at Tholpetty border area.
Madhuri, who is an SFI activist, expressed her gratitude to Kerala government over social media.
