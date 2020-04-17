Kerala volunteers deliver medicine to cancer patient

Kerala volunteers deliver medicine to cancer patient in Mangaluru

DHNS
DHNS, Thiruvananthapuram,
  • Apr 17 2020, 20:24 ist
  • updated: Apr 17 2020, 20:24 ist
Representative image. (iStock photo)

The Kerala Youth Commission and the Kerala Fire and Rescue Services have delivered cancer drugs to a patient in Mangaluru from Palakkad district.

Mangaluru native Madhuri Bolar sought the help of Kerala Youth Commission volunteers as the cancer drug for his relative was available only at Shornur in Palakkad district. The Youth Commission coordinated with the Kerala Fire and Rescue Services and handed over the medicine packets at Tholpetty border area.

Madhuri, who is an SFI activist, expressed her gratitude to Kerala government over social media.

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

DH Newsletter Privacy Policy Get top news in your inbox daily
GET IT
Kerala
Mangaluru
Lockdown
Cancer
Comments (+)

What's Brewing

The Wuhan lab at the core of a virus controversy

The Wuhan lab at the core of a virus controversy

China virus epicentre Wuhan raises death toll by 50%

China virus epicentre Wuhan raises death toll by 50%

'Cloud brightening' to protect Great Barrier Reef?

'Cloud brightening' to protect Great Barrier Reef?

Virtual immortality exposes holes in privacy laws

Virtual immortality exposes holes in privacy laws

Hold funds until WHO chief quits: Republicans to Trump

Hold funds until WHO chief quits: Republicans to Trump

2 militants killed encounter with Army in J&K's Shopian

2 militants killed encounter with Army in J&K's Shopian

Sugar mills face bitter blow due to COVID-19 lockdown

Sugar mills face bitter blow due to COVID-19 lockdown

USTDA gives grant to accelerate India's natural gas use

USTDA gives grant to accelerate India's natural gas use

Boeing to restart commercial airplane prod next week

Boeing to restart commercial airplane prod next week

 