Kerala youngster who inspired many succumbs to cancer

Condolences are pouring in over the death of a youth in Kerala due to cancer as he inspired many cancer patients by advising them to treat cancer just as a 'cold' and shared his experiences with the disease.

Nandu Mahadeva, 27, hailing from Thiruvananthapuram, died at a hospital in Kozhikode on Saturday.

Nandu, who graduated in business administration, was in the catering business when he was diagnosed with cancer at the age of 24. Even his left leg had to be amputated in due course.

Nandu started sharing his experiences with cancer on social media and his positive outlook got much attention. Subsequently, he formed a social media group of cancer patients and their supporters, titled 'Athijeevanam' (Survival). Many of his songs, videos and speeches went viral on social media.

After understanding more about the disease by talking to doctors, Nandu once posted that he was treating cancer just like a cold. He used to keep on posting details of his treatment and even urged all cancer patients not to hide facts about the disease. He also initiated crowdfunding initiatives through social media to help cancer patients. A crowdfunding initiative for his own treatment witnessed around Rs 50 lakh flowing into his account with in a day. He had to request his well wishers to stop contributing.

Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan and many celebrities' condoled the death of Nandu, who leaves behind father Hari, mother Lekha and two siblings.