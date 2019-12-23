Kerala youths opt different modes of anto-CAA protest

While mainstream political parties in Kerala and various organisations are organising aggressive demonstrations against Citizenship (Amendment) Act and National Register of Citizens in Kerala, the youngsters in Kerala are demonstrating their protest in different ways.

While some newly married couple raised placards against CAA and NRC, a couple posted their pre-wedding pictures with 'No CAA' and 'No NRC' placards.

A law student, Indulekha, registered her protest by wearing a hijab and holding a placard asking the Prime Minister Narendra Modi to identify her by her dress. It was during a protest organised by a group of college students in Kochi that Indulekha chose this mode of protest.

K P Prasanth, a local DYFI activist at Kannur in North Kerala, and his wife Vismaya held a placard against CAA and NRC during the post-wedding procession to home. Arun Gopi, another left-front supporter, and his fiancee Asha Shekar held placards saying 'No CAA' and 'No NRC' for their pre-wedding shoot and posted the pictures as part of the save-the-date campaign for their wedding scheduled for January 31 in Thiruvananthapuram.

While there different forms of protest have gone viral on social media, another different form of protest had not gone down well.

All the venues of a regional art festival of the Kerala University of Health Sciences, held in Kollam district in South Kerala from January 20 to 23, were named with various Articles of the Constitution, like the Article 370. But the university authorities raised objection against it on the first day itself after BJP-ABVP staged protests. Hence the SFI-led students union which was organising the festival covered the names of the venue using black clothes in protest.

Long march in Kochi

Various social and cultural outfits carried out long marches at Kochi in Kerala on Monday to protest against and CAA and NRC. Many prominent personalities of the Malayalam film industry spoke at the long march. Another march by various social media groups were also organised in Kochi.