Kitten burned alive in Hyderabad; HSI announces reward for info on culprits

In another spine-chilling instance of animal cruelty, a kitten was burnt alive with a lighter in Hydrabad. The horrifying incident was also recorded, and the video soon went viral.

Videos and images of the badly burnt body of the animal were shared on Twitter, with several people urging others to not circulate the graphic images.

The Indian chapter of the animal protection organisation - Humane Society International announced a cash prize of Rs 50,000 to anyone who could provide information that would lead to the arrest of the perpetrators.

"That someone could set fire to a tiny, helpless kitten, and burn it alive means humanity has failed its moral test. No person who can get away with doing this will stop just at this. How many animals, or humans, have suffered this fate at the hands of this person before- or will after, is unknown. Unless we act immediately. We have reported this instance to the appropriate authorities and hope that investigation will begin immediately,” Alokparna Sengupta, managing director of HSI India told the Times of India.

It appeared that some form of fire accelerant was used since the kitten caught fire quickly.

If you have relevant information contact the Humane Society International at india@hsi.org or call +91 7674922044