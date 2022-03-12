Kochi makeup artist faces sexual assault allegations

On the heels of complaints of sexual assault against a known tattoo artist in Kochi, several women raised similar allegations against a known makeup artist in the city.

The Kochi city police registered three cases against Anez Anzare on Friday based on complaints initially raised through a #MeToo campaign on social media. More women were reported to have made social media posts raising sexual assault allegations against him.

Anzare reportedly fled the country after the allegations surfaced.

Women alleged that Anzare used to touch them inappropriately and make them remove tops while doing their makeup. A woman even accused Anzare of sexually assaulting her when she turned up her appointment for bridal makeup in 2019, while another woman alleged she was mistreated in 2015 before her engagement.

Anzare ran makeup studios in Kochi over the past many years.

Recently, a known tattoo artist Sujeesh was arrested by the police after six sexual assault cases were registered against him. Many women alleged over social media that he sexually abused them while tattooing.

