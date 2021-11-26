Lt Commander drowns in Chennai beach

A 36-year-old Lt. Commander of the Indian Navy was washed away at Kovalam beach on the East Coast Road (ECR) while on vacation with his family. His body was recovered near Kelambakkam, 5 km from Kovalam, on Friday afternoon.

Lt. Commander J R Suresh, who was posted in New Delhi, came to Kovalam for vacation with his family. He was staying in a private resort and came to the beach on Thursday evening. He was swimming alone during which he was washed away.

The body was found after over 12 hours.

“The body of the officer was recovered at Kelambakkam around noon on November 26, 2021. The Officer was posted in New Delhi and was on vacation to Kovalam along with his family,” a statement from the Indian Navy said.

