Mohammed Haneefa Makkata, wanted by Kerala Police in a kidnapping-and-murder case, extradited to India

Mohammed Haneefa Makkata, wanted by Kerala Police in a kidnapping-and-murder case, was extradited to India from Saudi Arabia on Sunday, the 33rd fugitive extradited since last year under the 'Operation Trishul', the CBI said.

Makkata is a fugitive with an Interpol Red Corner Notice (RCN) issued against him. He was wanted in connection with the kidnapping and killing of one Kareem in 2006. The case was investigated by Kunnamangalam police station in Kerala's Kozhikode.

The extradition came after the Interpol unit of Saudi Arabia informed their Indian counterparts, the CBI, about locating Makkata. It had then asked the CBI to send a team to take him back to India.

Kerala Police was then assigned the task, which brought him back.

Since January 2022, the CBI has managed to bring back 33 fugitives -- 27 last year and six this year so far -- to India under Operation Trishul in which criminals and proceeds of crime are traced abroad with the help of Interpol and brought back.

A three-pronged strategy is used to nab fugitives -- first is to locate the person and seek their deportation or extradition while the second is to mobilise Interpol's StAR Global Focal Point Network, Financial Crimes Analysis Files and other channels -- to identify dispersal of proceeds of crime by financial criminals.

The third is to dismantle the support networks by generating intelligence on shell companies and fraudulent transactions.

The Interpol has said that India is looking for 276 fugitives globally through Red Corner Notices (RCNs).