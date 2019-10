A 60-year old casual worker had a narrow escape from the clutches of a python near Neyyar dam on the rural parts of Thiruvananthapuram on Tuesday.

The python, about ten-feet long, coiled around the neck of the worker, identified as Bhuvanachandran, while he was clearing bushes. As the python tightened the grip and the worker started to strangulate, some of his co-workers pulled out the snake with one person tightly holding its head. It was later handed over to forest officials.