Navy prepared to take on 'Maha' in Lakshadweep islands

The Indian Navy on Thursday said it was taking precautions for safety of the people living in Lakshadweep and Minicoy islands in view of the cyclonic storm 'Maha'.

"Naval officer-in-charge (NOIC) Lakshadweep & Minicoy (L&M) and INS Dweeprakshak at Kavaratti are taking all precautions in co-ordination with the Union Territory of Lakshadweep (UTL) administration to ensure safety of men and material," a Defence spokesman said in a press release here.

This preparedness comes after the deep depression over Maldives -Comorin areas intensified into the cyclonic storm. Cabinet secretary Rajiv Gauba reviewed the preparedness of the island administration through video conference on Wednesday, he said.

The cabinet secretary was informed by a representative of the Navy about its preparedness at Lakshadweep and Southern Naval Command's readiness to depute warships with Humanitarian Assistance and Disaster Relief (HADR) bricks/relief material, the release said.

Naval teams at Kavaratti, Androth and Minicoy have been directed to provide assistance required by the Lakshadweep administration, it said.