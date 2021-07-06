Navy sailor found dead at base in Kochi

Arjun Raghunath, DHNS, Thiruvanathapuram,
  Jul 06 2021, 23:21 ist
A 19-year-old sailor was found dead at the naval base in Kochi on Tuesday morning. Police suspect that it was a case of death by suicide. The deceased was identified as Tushar hailing from Uttar Pradesh's Aligarh.

According to an official statement, the sailor on security duty was found dead at his duty post, with a bullet injury, apparently discharged from his service rifle. A statutory Board of Inquiry is being ordered. The local police registered a case of unnatural death and launched a probe.

