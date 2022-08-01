NTR’s youngest daughter Uma Maheswari ends her life

Former chief minister of united Andhra Pradesh and TDP founder N T Rama Rao's daughter Uma Maheshwari was found dead in her home in the posh Jubilee Hills area on Monday afternoon.

Maheshwari (57), the fourth daughter of the legendary actor-turned-politician, ended her life by hanging herself from the ceiling fan. Though the reasons for her extreme step were not officially known at the time of writing this, she was reportedly suffering from ill health for some time and depression is believed to be the driving factor.

Among NTR's eight sons and four daughters, Uma Maheshwari is the youngest daughter. Her siblings include former AP chief minister Chandrababu Naidu's wife Bhuvaneshwari, former union minister D Purandeshwari, famous Tollywood actor and TDP MLA Nandamuri Balakrishna.

In the hugely popular Nandamuri family with immense clout in films and political spheres, Maheshwari maintained a low profile. She was married to Dr Srinivasa Rao, and has two daughters, the elder one living in the US.

Naidu's family, including his son and former AP minister Nara Lokesh were among the family members who rushed to Maheshwari's home soon after the news came out.

The Jubilee Hills police registered a case under Section 174 CrPC (suicide) and post mortem on Maheshwari's body was conducted at the Osmania General Hospital. Her eyes were extracted for donation. Her cremation will be held on Wednesday.