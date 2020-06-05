One held in elephant killing; PFA site hacked in protest against Maneka Gandhi's comments

While one person was held in connection with the killing of a pregnant elephant in Kerala, the website of People for Animals run by BJP leader Maneka Gandhi was hacked by Kerala Cyber Warriors, a hacker group in Kerala, in protest against her remarks against Kerala in connection with the incident.

Wilson, a plantation worker hailing from Malappuram district was held in connection with the incident that took place at Mannarkad in Palakkad district, which is close to Malappuram district borders. A father and son involved in poaching activities were suspected to be key accused. They were said to be absconding.

Wilson was learnt to have confessed that explosives were kept in a coconut to trap wild boar by the two others accused on May 12 at a plantation in Palakkad district. As the elephant got trapped and suffered injuries, he helped in chasing away the elephant from the spot. Police and forest officials took Wilson to the spot for collecting evidence.

Meanwhile, protest is mounting against Maneka for her statement that the elephant was killed in Malappuram district and the district was known for such cruel activities. She allegedly made a deliberate attempt of a hate campaign against Malappuram district, which is Muslim dominated. Moreover significant parts of Congress leader Rahul Gandhi's Wayanad constituency comes in Malappuram district.

After hacking the site 'peopleforanimalsindia.org', Kerala Cyber Warriors posted a google map of the location where the pregnant elephant was found dead with the message, "Since you are an environmentalist and a dumbass in geography, we are introducing Google Map to your little brain. Ambalapara marked in the map where the elephant found dead." It also accused her of intertwining love for animal with hate for Muslims.

Many celebrities in Kerala launched a hash-tag campaign, 'I stand for Malappuram', on the social media in view of the on going row.

Wildlife SOS, an organisation for rescue and rehabilitation of wildlife, offered legal and prosecution assistance to the forest department to pursue the elephant killing case and also announced a reward of Rs. one lakh for information and evidence leading to the conviction of the elephant killers.