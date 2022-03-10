Pinarayi Vijayan's jibe over Congress's setback flayed

Congress leaders in Kerala flayed Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan for mocking remarks over Congress's setback in the elections in five states.

Vijayan made a mocking remark at Congress leader Ramesh Chennithala at the inaugural function of a bridge in Alappuzha district on Thursday that it was not a happy day for Chennithala even as Chennithala said that it was a happy day for him as the bridge was being opened.

Kerala PCC president K Sudhakaran said that the political nexus of CPM and BJP was becoming evident from Vijayan's happiness over Congress's setback and BJP's victory. The 'Congress-mukt Bharat' agenda was posing a threat to the secular forces of the country.

Sudhakaran also said that the Yogi Adityanath government in UP managed to dupe the voters by offering free food kits and other sops ahead of the elections, which is on the lines of Pinarayi Vijayan's election strategy in Kerala.

Sudhakaran said that the election results reflected that communal polarisation was receiving the upper hand over democracy, which was a dangerous trend.

Opposition leader V D Satheesan of the Congress said that lack of advance preparations for elections was the reason for the setback of the Congress in the Assembly election in Kerala last year and in five states this time.

