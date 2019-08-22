Rajiv case convict Nalini gets parole extension

Nalini Sriharan, a convict in the sensational Rajiv Gandhi assassination case, was granted another three weeks of parole by the Madras High Court on Thursday to arrange her daughter's wedding.

Nalini had sought extension of her parole by one month after the deputy inspector general of police (prisons) rejected her representation. Hearing the plea filed by Nalini, the High Court bench, comprising of Justices M M Sundresh and M Nirmal Kumar extended the parole by another three weeks.

Nalini, who was arrested in June 1991 along with her husband Murugan alias Sriharan for their role in the assassination of the former prime minister, was released on parole on July 25 from the Vellore Central prison following an order by the Madras High Court. Her parole is to end on August 25.

Nalini had sought six months ordinary leave to arrange for her daughter’s marriage but the court asked authorities concerned to grant her one-month parole.

Residing in Sathuvachari on the outskirts of Vellore, Nalini wanted extension of her parole citing “non-completion” of arrangements for her daughter’s marriage. Harithra Sriharan, Nalini’s daughter, was born in the prison and the life convict was pregnant when she was arrested in 1991.

Harithra lives in the United Kingdom with her paternal grandparents. Nalini, Murugan, Santhan, Perarivalan and three others are serving a life term in the Rajiv Gandhi assassination case. All seven were sentenced to death, but they were commuted to life later.

Though the Tamil Nadu government has passed a unanimous resolution in the cabinet demanding their release, Governor Banwarilal Purohit is yet to act.