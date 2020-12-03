Relief for Kerala as Cyclone Burevi's intensity may come down

Kerala on Thursday heaved a sigh of relief in view of the forecast that the intensity of the Burevi cyclone may come down when it hits the state, even as the state continues to be on high alert.

Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan told reporters after a review meeting that as per the latest forecast, there was no chance of a major calamity in Kerala but the disaster management agencies will be on high alert.

As per the IMD forecast, the intensity of the cyclone would come down when it enters Kerala by Friday and become a deep depression that will end in the Arabian Sea. The maximum speed in Kerala will be less than 60 kmph and it would pass through border areas of Thiruvananthapuram and Kollam districts of south Kerala.

A cyclone red alert was already sounded in the state and hundreds of families staying in unsafe houses along the path of the cyclone were being shifted. The IMD also forecast chances of heavy winds of 50 to 60 kmph and rains in the south and central Kerala districts. Eight units of NDRF were already deployed in these districts and the Army and Navy were alerted to remain prepared, said the chief minister.

Home Minister Amith Shah spoke to the chief minister in the morning and assured all support.

As per the earlier forecast, the cyclone was expected to pass through the coastal areas of Thiruvananthapuram. Hence, a high alert was sounded along the coastal areas and people were being shifted.