Row over male nudity in Malayalam play

A controversy has erupted in the world of theatre arts in the country after the National School of Drama (NSD) issued a notice seeking clarification from a director for including an act of nudity in his play staged at one of the prestigious festivals in Puducherry recently.

The Malayalam play Bhaskara Pattelarum Thommiyude Jeevithavum (Bhaskara Pattelar and Life of Thommy) staged at Bharat Rang Mahotsav-International Theatre Festival of India, 2020, in Puducherry on February 12 is directed by Suveeran, the best feature film National awardee for Byari (2011).

In a letter seeking clarification from Suveeran, the NSD said some who saw the play at the festival had “huge objection” to the act of nudity in the play. The play was presented before the audience comprising the chairperson of the NSD society and many other dignitaries, it said.