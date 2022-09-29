Schneider Electric setting up second smart factory in Telangana

Schneider Electric has laid the foundation for its Rs 300 crore state-of-the-art Smart Factory in Telangana.

The new facility coming up at the GMR Industrial Park, Hyderabad will be developed in two phases, with the first unit spread over two lakh square feet expected to be completed by September 2023.

KT Rama Rao, Telangana minister for IT, industries, and urban development and Emmanuel Lenain, Ambassador of France to India attended the ground breaking ceremony on Thursday.

Spread over 18 acres, the upcoming unit will be the company’s second factory in Telangana, intended to strengthen supply chain operations. The project is expected to create an additional 1,000 jobs.

“The upcoming smart factory will greatly contribute to the state’s economy, which is bolstering its position as a leading investment hotbed. We believe this facility, apart from catering to the needs of the industry, will also magnify revenue generation opportunities and boost job creation,” KTR said.

Lenain said that the factory will be “a demonstration of how state-of-the-art technology can support sustainable manufacturing and job creation.” “It is also emblematic of Telangana’s economic dynamism and attractiveness for French businesses.”

The upcoming smart factory will harness the power of Industry 4.0 technologies to make better and faster decisions for enhanced customer experience. The new facility with 75 per cent export volume capacity will strengthen our position as a reliable export hub for our global customers, the company's senior executives said.