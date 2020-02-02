Second case of coronavirus reported in Kerala

The second case of novel coronavirus infection in India is also a Kerala student who recently returned from Wuhan in China.

Kerala Health Minister K K Shailaja said that the patient is at the isolation ward in Alappuzha medical college hospital over the last few days and the condition is stable. Hence, there is no need to panic.

Condition of the first coronavirus infected girl, who is at the isolation ward at Thrissur medical college hospital, is also stable and there is no major health issues now, said the minister.

Health department sources said that the second infected person is a 22 year old male. Both the infected persons have been found to have traveled from China to India at the same time.

The minister said that the state government is yet to receive the official test result of the second case from National Institute of Virology in Pune. The NIV authorities only informed over the phone that the preliminary results indicated coronavirus infection. A formal test result is expected soon. The student reached Kerala about a week back and has been kept under isolation owing to coronavirus symptoms.

The Minister also said that a major chunk of Indian students in Wahan are Malayalis and hence, the state is maintaining a high vigil. All arriving from China are being screened.

As of now, 1,793 persons are under surveillance in Kerala for coronavirus. Of this, 70 are at isolation wards in hospitals and 1,723 under surveillance at their homes. So far, specimen of 59 persons with high symptoms of coronavirus have been sent for test at NIV, out of which, about 35 are still pending. The NIV authorities have been urged to expedite test results. Permission for conducting coronavirus tests at the virology lab at Alappuzha in Kerala is expected soon, said the minister.