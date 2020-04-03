Southern Railway to turn coaches into isolation wards

PTI
PTI, Mangaluru,
  • Apr 03 2020, 20:55 ist
  • updated: Apr 03 2020, 20:55 ist
Workers of Southern Railway prepare to install beds inside a train coach, in Chennai, Monday, March 30, 2020. Credit: PTI Photo

Southern Railway has begun work on converting 20 train coaches into isolation wards for treatment of COVID-19 patients here on the instructions from the Railway Board.

Twenty coaches have reached the central railway station here and two of them have already been converted into isolation wards for suspected coronavirus patients.

Work on setting up toilet facility and bathroom in the coaches after removing seats and modifying their design is under progress in the remaining coaches which will also be converted into isolation wards within a week, Southern Railway (Palakkad division) public relations officer Gopinanthan said.

The coaches will be kept at the second entry of the central railway station here and handed over to the health department. The coaches will have spaces for doctors, nurses and paramedical staff, besides arrangements to install medical equipment.

