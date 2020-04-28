SSC exams to begin two weeks after lockdown ends in AP

SSC exams to be held two weeks after lockdown ends, says Andhra Pradesh education minister

The state has recorded 1259 COVID-19 cases till Tuesday, with an alarming number of cases been added every day

Prasad Nichenametla
Prasad Nichenametla, DHNS, Hyderabad,
  • Apr 28 2020, 21:58 ist
  • updated: Apr 28 2020, 22:00 ist
Representative image

The postponed SSC examinations would be held two weeks after the lockdown is lifted, Andhra Pradesh’s minister for education Dr Adimulapu Suresh said.

AP’s Secondary School Certificate board exams were scheduled to be held from March 31 to April 8 but were postponed indefinitely due to the coronavirus scare.

The state has recorded 1259 COVID-19 cases till Tuesday, with an alarming number of cases been added every day.  

The 10th exams would be held adhering to all the safety guidelines while implementing the social distancing norms strictly so that students will not be affected by the coronavirus, the minister said.

 

The State’s 2020-21 academic calendar will be released as per the Human Resource Department (HRD) ministry's ad hoc calendar, the minister added. 

In a video conference with the Union Human Resource Development minister Ramesh Pokhriyal on Tuesday, Adimulapu has explained about the digital classes, online class work, and classes being broadcast through the Doordarshan Saptagiri channel in Andhra Pradesh.

The HRD minister has suggested that the state should make use of digital education, online classes and said that the mid-day meals programme should continue through summer holidays as well. In reply Adimueapu Suresh said that the state government has through its scheme Jagananna Gorumudha is providing mid-day meals to all the classes till 10th, besides providing nutritious items like eggs and chikki in the menu.

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

DH Newsletter Privacy Policy Get top news in your inbox daily
GET IT
SSC
Andhra Pradesh
exams
Lockdown
Coronavirus lockdown
Coronavirus
COVID-19

What's Brewing

'Arthritis drug shows promise in severe COVID-19 cases'

'Arthritis drug shows promise in severe COVID-19 cases'

IT services companies to suspend hiring this year: Pai

IT services companies to suspend hiring this year: Pai

Coronavirus: $90 bn could protect 700 mn poor, says UN

Coronavirus: $90 bn could protect 700 mn poor, says UN

India's rating could come under pressure: Fitch

India's rating could come under pressure: Fitch

'2021 Olympics to be cancelled if pandemic not over'

'2021 Olympics to be cancelled if pandemic not over'

 