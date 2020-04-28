SSC exams to be held two weeks after lockdown ends, says Andhra Pradesh education minister

The postponed SSC examinations would be held two weeks after the lockdown is lifted, Andhra Pradesh’s minister for education Dr Adimulapu Suresh said.

AP’s Secondary School Certificate board exams were scheduled to be held from March 31 to April 8 but were postponed indefinitely due to the coronavirus scare.

The state has recorded 1259 COVID-19 cases till Tuesday, with an alarming number of cases been added every day.

The 10th exams would be held adhering to all the safety guidelines while implementing the social distancing norms strictly so that students will not be affected by the coronavirus, the minister said.

The State’s 2020-21 academic calendar will be released as per the Human Resource Department (HRD) ministry's ad hoc calendar, the minister added.

In a video conference with the Union Human Resource Development minister Ramesh Pokhriyal on Tuesday, Adimulapu has explained about the digital classes, online class work, and classes being broadcast through the Doordarshan Saptagiri channel in Andhra Pradesh.

The HRD minister has suggested that the state should make use of digital education, online classes and said that the mid-day meals programme should continue through summer holidays as well. In reply Adimueapu Suresh said that the state government has through its scheme Jagananna Gorumudha is providing mid-day meals to all the classes till 10th, besides providing nutritious items like eggs and chikki in the menu.