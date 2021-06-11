June 15: SC order on Kerala fishermen kin compensation

Supreme Court to pronounce Rs 10 crore compensation disbursal order next week for Kerala fishermen kin 

The top court would also pass an order on quashing the pending criminal case against the Italian Marines in India for killing the fishermen on Tuesday

PTI
PTI, New Delhi,
  • Jun 11 2021, 12:22 ist
  • updated: Jun 11 2021, 14:27 ist
Earlier, the Centre had told the court that Italy had initiated the transfer of Rs 10 crore compensation. Credit: Reuters Photo

The Supreme Court on Friday said it would pass orders on June 15 on disbursal of Rs 10 crore compensation to family members of two Indian fishermen allegedly killed by Italian Marines off the Kerala coast in February 2012 and made it clear that Italy would prosecute them. 

A vacation bench of justices Indira Banerjee and M R Shah said that it may ask the Kerala High Court to ensure proper disbursal of compensation to the heirs of the victims.

The top court would also pass an order on quashing the pending criminal case against the Italian Marines in India for killing the fishermen on Tuesday.

It said that the Republic of Italy will prosecute the accused Italian Marines as per the International arbitral award.

Earlier, the Centre had told the court that Italy had initiated the transfer of Rs 10 crore compensation to be given to the kin of the fishermen.

In February 2012, India had accused the two marines on board the MV Enrica Lexie -- an Italian flagged oil tanker -- of killing two Indian fishermen who were on a fishing vessel in India's Exclusive Economic Zone (EEZ).

Assembly Elections 2021 | Catch all the news updates here

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Indian fishermen
Kerala
Supreme Court
Italy

Related videos

What's Brewing

'Sunflower' series review: Unengaging comedy-thriller

'Sunflower' series review: Unengaging comedy-thriller

Young, unvaccinated: India's vaccination drive stumbles

Young, unvaccinated: India's vaccination drive stumbles

Kim has no regrets as 'Keeping Up' reality series ends

Kim has no regrets as 'Keeping Up' reality series ends

All aboard the Cambodian cafe train to nowhere

All aboard the Cambodian cafe train to nowhere

'CryptoPunk' NFT sells for $11.8 million

'CryptoPunk' NFT sells for $11.8 million

How the Covid-19 pandemic hit the trans community

How the Covid-19 pandemic hit the trans community

Buddhadeb: A poet who left teaching to pursue cinema

Buddhadeb: A poet who left teaching to pursue cinema

DH Toon | Petrol price to reach space before Bezos?

DH Toon | Petrol price to reach space before Bezos?

Solar Eclipse 2021: Stunning pics from around the world

Solar Eclipse 2021: Stunning pics from around the world

Gift of the jab: What is Covid-19 vaccine e-voucher?

Gift of the jab: What is Covid-19 vaccine e-voucher?

 