Tamil actor Vijay meets Telangana CM KCR in Hyderabad

The Chief Minister's Office (CMO) described Vijay's visit as a courtesy call

IANS
IANS, Hyderabad,
  • May 18 2022, 22:43 ist
  • updated: May 18 2022, 22:43 ist
Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao presents a memento to Tamil actor Thalapathy Vijay during a meeting, in Hyderabad. Credit: PTI File Photo

Tamil actor Vijay met Telangana Chief Minister K. Chandrasekhar Rao here on Wednesday.

The meeting took place at Pragati Bhavan, the official residence of the Chief Minister. The Telangana Rashtra Samithi (TRS) leader felicitated the actor with a shawl.

The Chief Minister's Office (CMO) described it as a courtesy call. However, the actor's sudden meeting with KCR triggered speculations in political circles.

Vijay, who has a massive fan following, is reportedly planning his foray into politics. On the other hand, KCR recently announced that he will play a key role in national politics.

At the TRS plenary last month, KCR hinted at floating a national party to work for an alternative national agenda. The TRS chief had stated that he would work with like-minded parties and individuals.

Vamshi Paidipally, who is directing Vijay in Thalapathy 66, and TRS MP and KCR's relative J. Santosh Kumar accompanied the actor when he arrived at Pragati Bhavan for the meeting with KCR.

Santosh Kumar thanked Vijay for supporting his Green India Challenge aimed at improving the green cover across the nation.

Vijay is in Hyderabad for the shooting of Thalapathy 66, a Tamil-language drama film. Produced by Dil Raju, the movie's star cast includes Vijay, Rashmika Mandanna, Prakash Raj, Prabhu, Sarathkumar, Jaya Sudha, and Srikanth.

