Tamil Nadu: Coronavirus positive patient escapes from hospital, brought back

ETB Sivapriyan
ETB Sivapriyan, DHNS, Chennai,
  • Apr 28 2020, 20:51 ist
  • updated: Apr 28 2020, 20:51 ist
Representative image/PTI Photo

A man with psychiatric illness, who was being treated at a government hospital for coronavirus, escaped from the isolation ward on Monday night.

He was brought back to the Rajiv Gandhi Government General Hospital (RGGGH) on Tuesday morning and was admitted to the isolation ward.

Hospital sources said the man went out of the hospital in the night and walked a few kilometers to reach his home in Perambur area. However, police and health department officials landed up at his house after being alerted by neighbours.

The man, according to sources, did not want to come to the hospital but was convinced by police and other officials.

The sources said he has a history of psychiatric illness and alcohol addiction.

