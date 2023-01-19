TN Guv sues DMK leader over 'defamatory' remarks

Tamil Nadu Governor Ravi sues suspended DMK leader Krishnamurthy for criminal defamation

Krishnamurthy had been suspended earlier by the DMK over his comments on the Governor after a row in the state Assembly

DH Web Desk
DH Web Desk,
  • Jan 19 2023, 12:02 ist
  • updated: Jan 19 2023, 12:02 ist
Tamil Nadu Governor R N Ravi. Credit: PTI File Photo

Tamil Nadu Governor R N Ravi on Thursday filed a criminal defamation suit in a Chennai court against now suspended DMK leader Sivaji Krishnamurthy over his alleged defamatory remarks against the Governor.

Also Read | Tamil Nadu Governor backtracks on Tamizhagam row after Delhi steps in

Krishnamurthy was suspended by the DMK days ago after he made allegedly derogatory comments against Ravi after the Governor skipped portions of a government-prepared speech in the state Assembly earlier this month.

More to follow...

 

Check out DH's latest videos

Check out DH's latest videos

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Check out all newsletters

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

R N Ravi
Tamil Nadu
DMK
India News
Indian Politics

What's Brewing

Twitter HQ auctions: Bird statue fetches $100,000

Twitter HQ auctions: Bird statue fetches $100,000

Camel-whisperers use 'special language' to train herd

Camel-whisperers use 'special language' to train herd

Egg discovery sheds light on titanosaur nesting pattern

Egg discovery sheds light on titanosaur nesting pattern

Air India to hand over its art collection to NGMA

Air India to hand over its art collection to NGMA

DH Toon | Surya's hurry to 'reach Hindu Rashtra'

DH Toon | Surya's hurry to 'reach Hindu Rashtra'

Road engineering, the Bengaluru way

Road engineering, the Bengaluru way

Malleshwaram flower-fruits mkt awaits better facilities

Malleshwaram flower-fruits mkt awaits better facilities

 