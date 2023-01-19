Tamil Nadu Governor Ravi sues suspended DMK leader Krishnamurthy for criminal defamation

Tamil Nadu Governor R N Ravi on Thursday filed a criminal defamation suit in a Chennai court against now suspended DMK leader Sivaji Krishnamurthy over his alleged defamatory remarks against the Governor.
Also Read | Tamil Nadu Governor backtracks on Tamizhagam row after Delhi steps in
Krishnamurthy was suspended by the DMK days ago after he made allegedly derogatory comments against Ravi after the Governor skipped portions of a government-prepared speech in the state Assembly earlier this month.
More to follow...
