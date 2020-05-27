Tamil Nadu govt's free ration to family cardholders to continue for June

Tamil Nadu Chief Minister K Palaniswami on Wednesday announced that free ration for family cardholders will continue for the month of June and that tokens for obtaining essential commodities will be distributed at the doorsteps of the beneficiaries.

The chief minister, who had announced free essential commodities to all the family cardholders in the state during the COVID-19 lockdown in April and May, said the relief measures would be continued for June too.

Read: Coronavirus India update: State-wise total number of confirmed cases, deaths on May 27

In a statement here, Palaniswami said cardholders are entitled to get a kg of tur dal and sugar besides a litre of edible oil through fair price shops and that these will be distributed from June 1 onwards.

Accordingly, tokens will be distributed at doorsteps of the cardholders between May 29 and 31.

The state government has announced to double the rice entitlement of all rice-drawing ration cardholders in Tamil Nadu for the next three months, to mitigate the hardships due to the ongoing lockdown, in alignment with the government's policy of universal public distribution system (UPDS).

CORONAVIRUS SPECIAL COVERAGE ONLY ON DH

The government has set aside around Rs 219 crore towards the provision of tur dal, edible oil and sugar, free of cost, to all ration card holders in June.

There are a total of about 2.01 crore rice-drawing cards, of which priority household (PHH) cards are 1.15 crore and non-priority household (NPHH) cards, around 86 lakh. "The members of the public are requested to wear masks and also maintain social distancing whole obtaining the essential commodities," Palaniswami appealed.