Tamil Nadu reports 3,713 new Covid-19 cases, 68 deaths

Tamil Nadu continued to witness a surge in coronavirus cases with the state on Saturday reporting the highest single-day spike of 3,713 cases and 68 fatalities, pushing the infection count to 78,335 and death toll to 1,025.

For the third straight day, the state reported over 3,500 cases. With the fresh addition, the number of coronavirus cases reached a whopping 10,867 mark and 114 deaths in three days. The number of recoveries was at 2,737 today, totalling to 44,094 people getting discharged from health care institutions after recovery, a state health department bulletin said.

With the government laying emphasis on ramping up testing of samples, the number tested on Saturday was at 34,805, taking the count to 10,77,454 so far. Active cases in the state stood at 33,213, the bulletin said.

According to the bulletin, out of the 68 people succumbing to the virus, 45 people died in government-run institutions while 23 in private hospitals. Eight of the deceased were patients without any comorbidities, it said, adding a 29-year-old woman from Madurai was among the victims who died due to acute respiratory distress syndrome.

A 41-year-old cameraman of a television news channel was among those dead. Chief Minister K Palaniswami, while condoling his death, announced a solatium of Rs 5 lakh to the bereaved family.

Chennai continued to take the top spot in number of positive cases among districts with 1,939 people adding to its tally of 51,699 till date. Besides, Chennai, Chengalpet (248), Thiruvallur (146), Kancheepuram (98), Vellore (118), Madurai (217) also saw the number of COVID-19 positive cases surging significantly.

Following the surge in coronavirus cases, the government had announced an intense lockdown since June 19 in Chennai, Madurai, parts of Chengalpet, Kancheepuram and Thiruvallur districts till June 30 without relaxations that were available previously. Meanwhile, Health secretary J Radhakrishnan said the government has conducted over 10.42 lakh tests and was 'chasing' virus cases.

The focus was to cover the population streetwise for early detection and treatment, he said, adding the basic idea of detecting the symptomatic cases was through fever camps to ensure a healthy population by early detection and treatment for COVID-19. Greater Chennai Corporation Commissioner G Prakash said till date, 8,426 fever camps have been held from May 8 in the city in which 5,48,989 people participated.

As many as 20,443 people had flu-like symptoms and 16,845 swab samples were taken and those who tested positive were sent for treatment and such camps continued to be held successfully, he said.

A report from Erode said the department of information and public relations office and the District rural development agency were quarantined on Saturday after a security guard, who tested positive for COVID-19, visited the offices recently.

A Coimbatore report said the Tirupur North Police Station was closed today after the wife of a sub-inspector tested positive. The woman, also a sub-inspector attached to Chennai, had come to the district on June 24.

The police station was closed on Saturday after she tested positive while her husband's sample returned 'negative'. The residential quarters where the couple stayed was also closed while civic agency officials sprayed disinfectants as a preventive measure.