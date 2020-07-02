Tamil Nadu sees new high of 4,300 plus cases in a single day, tally nears a lakh

TN sees new high of 4,300 plus cases in a single day

Coronavirus cases crossed the 4,000 mark in a single day for the first time in Tamil Nadu on Thursday as the state's overall tally mounted to 98,392 and 57 more deaths pushed the toll to 1,321.

Of the 4,343 new cases, Chennai's share alone was 2,027, taking its cumulative numbers to 62,598 while the remainder spread across the state. Seventythree of those tested positive on Thursday were from other states and abroad, a health department bulletin said. As many as 3,095 people were discharged, also the highest for a day so far, taking the cumulative recoveries to 56,021.

The active cases stood at 41,047. Fiftyseven people died in 37 government and 20 private hospitals taking the toll to 1,321. A total of 33,488 samples were tested on Thursday and in total, 12,35,692 specimens have been examined in 91 labs -- 48 in government and 43 in the private sector. 

