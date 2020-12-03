TDP president Chandrababu Naidu welcomes Rajinikanth's decision to launch party

Telugu Desam Party president N Chandrababu Naidu and Jana Sena chief K Pawan Kalyan welcomed Tamil superstar Rajinikanth's decision to join politics by floating a new political party.

"Rajinikanth is my good friend. It's good that he is entering active politics. I welcome his decision," Chandrababu said at a press conference here on Thursday evening.

In a democracy, it was natural for new political parties to emerge, he said, and hoped Rajinikanth would succeed in his new role as well.

Speaking to the media in the temple town Tirupati, the Jana Sena president Pawan Kalyan noted that Rajinikanth had been in politics for long, though not directly.

"Previously, he worked for the victory of one party. He has a huge fan base and Rajinikanth was wanting to join active politics for some time," Kalyan remarked.

He wished the very best for Rajinikanth and hoped the latter would be successful in his new venture.