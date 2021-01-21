TDP senior leader K Kala Venkata Rao arrested

TDP senior leader K Kala Venkata Rao arrested

PTI
PTI,
  • Jan 21 2021, 04:30 ist
  • updated: Jan 21 2021, 04:30 ist
Representative image: iStock photo

TDP senior leader and former minister K Kala Venakata Rao was arrested on Wednesday on the charge of instigating an attack on the ruling YSR Congress MP V Vijayasai Reddy earlier this month. He was arrested from his residence at Rajam town in Srikakulam district, police said.

He was then taken to Nellimarla in Vizianagram district.

The TDP condemned the arrest and termed it as 'vendetta politics' unleashed by the Y S Jagan Mohan Reddy regime.

Police had booked a case against several TDP leaders, including Chandrababu Naidu, for allegedly instigating an attack on the YSRC MP's car when they visited Ramatheertham recently to inspect a desecrated idol of Lord Rama.

The MP alleged that the TDP leaders provoked their cadres to hurl stones and other objects in an attempt to murder him. Police claimed that they identified some of the miscreants as followers of Venkata Rao and accordingly he was arrested.

The TDP lashed out at the government over this and said their leader was arrested only to cover up the 'failure' to arrest the real culprits involved in the temple desecration.

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

TDP
Andhra Pradesh
YSRCP
YS Jagan Mohan Reddy

What's Brewing

Greta wishes 'old man' Trump a 'wonderful future'

Greta wishes 'old man' Trump a 'wonderful future'

This is democracy's day: Biden in his inaugural address

This is democracy's day: Biden in his inaugural address

In Bali without face mask? Pay up with 50 push-ups

In Bali without face mask? Pay up with 50 push-ups

Kamala Harris brings in new style of power dressing

Kamala Harris brings in new style of power dressing

 