Telangana gets massive, state-of-the-art police command control centre

Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao inaugurated the Telangana State Police Integrated Command and Control Center, a 20 storey Green building in the heart of Hyderabad, on Thursday.

The massive structure comprising five blocks, built with about Rs 500 crore, is equipped with state of the art facilities, technology and even a helipad on the top.

While opening the centre, Rao appealed to the Telangana police force to stay up to date with tech advances to promptly solve cases, and deter crime.

Rao had laid the foundation for the centre in November 2015. Now completed, Tower-A of TSPICCC would house the Hyderabad City Police Commissionerate, while the 15 storey Tower B is the Technology Fusion Tower, with all backups relating to Dial-100, SHE safety, cyber and narcotics crimes, and an incubation centre.

Tower-E houses the Command Control and Data Centre in three floors, with multi department coordination, CCTVs monitoring, War Room etc.

The servers in the data center were imported from Germany, Belgium. The storage capacity is 30 petabytes, which can store the feed from 10 lakh CCTV cameras. The feed from one lakh CCTVs can be monitored at a time on a giant screen set up in the centre. A software detects any suspicious activity from the CCTV footage and alerts the police.

The TSPICCC is spread over 6.42 lakh sq ft and has a parking facility for 600 four wheelers and 350 two wheelers.

The green building has a glass facade, uses natural light, reducing the energy consumption by 50 percent while the rooftop solar panels generate 0.5 MegaWatt power.

While recycled material was used in construction, no wood was used.

The building also has a yoga centre, gym, wellness hub and a museum showcasing the history of Telangana Police. There is also a 360 degree viewing gallery on 14th and 15th floors.