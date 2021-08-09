Telangana High Court Judge Justice Keshava Rao passes away

A sitting Judge of Telangana High Court died at a private hospital here in the early hours of Monday, official and hospital sources said.

Justice P Keshava Rao (60), who was admitted to the hospital a week ago was undergoing treatment for brain tumour and other ailments, they said.

He is survived by his wife and two sons.

Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao mourned the death of Justice Keshava Rao, a release from CMO said.

The Chief Minister recalled the legal services rendered by Justice Keshava Rao to the poor as a Judge.

He conveyed his condolences to members of the bereaved family.

The Chief Minister directed the officials to conduct the last rites of the judge with full state honours.

Work in the High Court and Subordinate Courts in Telangana remained suspended for Monday on account ofthe death of Justice Keshava Rao.

Justice Keshava Rao secured a Law degree from Kakatiya University in 1986 and enrolled as a Member on the rolls of Bar Council of Andhra Pradesh in April 1986.

He practised in various branches of law which include Constitutional, Civil, Criminal and Election matters.

He represented the undivided Andhra Pradesh as a Government Pleader.

In March 2010, he was appointed as Special Standing Counsel for CBI (Special Public Prosecutor) and continued on the post till April 2016.

He was elevated to the Bench as a Judge of the High Court of Judicature for the State of Telangana and the State of Andhra Pradesh and had assumed charge in September 2017.