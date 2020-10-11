Telangana: Ruling TRS party man killed by Maoists

A Telangana Rashtra Samithi party man was killed by Maoists in Mulugu district of Telangana bordering Chhattisgarh, on Saturday night.

The slain Maduri Bheemeshwar (48) was stabbed at his house in Bodapuram village of Venkatapuram mandal by the outlawed insurgents.

In a letter reportedly left at the spot, the Maoists have accused the local political leaders of autocratic behaviour and targeting of individuals questioning them with the help of the police.

The Police claimed the murder as a case of extortion.

According to the district Superintendent of Police Sangram Singh Patil, the Maoists had approached Maduri for money several times before and as he refused their demand, they resorted to the killing.

The Maoist activity has alerted the police who have set out in their pursuit.

The official stated that the Maoists were killing innocent people by tagging them as police informers while also blocking the tribals from availing the benefits of the government’s developmental programs.

The Mulugu incident follows a Dandakaranya Maoist unit statement a few days back that they have executed 25 people recently in Bijapur district, including some of their key associates.

The Maoists have branded those killed as secret agents, coverts and informers operating for Chhattisgarh police.

With incidents like the exchange of fire that killed a few Maoists in recent months, the Telangana police have stepped up its surveillance along the border districts.