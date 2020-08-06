Veteran legal journalist BSL Prasad no more

PTI
Chennai,
  Aug 06 2020
  • updated: Aug 06 2020, 13:27 ist
Veteran city-based legal journalist, BSL Prasad, died late on Wednesday following illness, family sources said.

He was not keeping well for some time and undergoing treatment, they said, adding, he breathed his last on Wednesday night.

He had been hospitalised for nearly two weeks.

Prasad, 66, is survived by his wife.

A veteran in court reporting, Prasad was known for his speed and accuracy and was contributing Madras High Court stories for PTI for nearly 10 years.

He was known to be an amiable person respected by his colleagues and was often looked up to by juniors on court reporting

