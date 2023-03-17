Widows to get monthly assistance of Rs 3K in Puducherry

Widows to get increased monthly assistance of Rs 3000 in Puducherry

The CM said free bus travel in the Road Transport Corporation vehicles initially meant for the women of SC community would be extended to all women

PTI
PTI, Puducherry,
  • Mar 17 2023, 20:02 ist
  • updated: Mar 17 2023, 20:02 ist
Puducherry Chief Minister N Rangasamy. Credit: PTI File Photo

Puducherry Chief Minister N Rangasamy told the territorial assembly on Friday that the monthly assistance of Rs 2000 paid now to the widows by the government would be raised to Rs 3000.

He also said free bus travel in the government-run Road Transport Corporation vehicles initially meant for the women of scheduled caste community would be extended to all women. The pension (monthly assistance) now paid at Rs 2000 for a widow would be raised to Rs 3000, he added. Noting that unseasonal rain in Karaikal region had affected paddy in February, he said farmers who suffered the crop loss to an extent of 4111.50 hectares would be paid a compensation of Rs 7500 for an hectare of land. As many as 5,137 farmers would be covered in Karaikal region.

Also Read | Puducherry CM Rangasamy announces monthly LPG subsidy of Rs 300

He said that this compensation would be available in addition to production incentives of Rs 12,500 per hectare of land. He said that his government would soon unveil of a health insurance scheme to benefit all card holders (red or yellow colour ration cards). Earlier, during zero hour, members cutting across party lines brought to the notice of the government the sufferings of residents and vehicle riders due to stray dogs in the Union Territory.

Some of the members wanted the government to intensify steps to provide vehicles to the municipal bodies to transport the stray canines to areas meant for impounding them. To this, Agriculture Minister C.Djeacoumar said whenever a drive was launched against the stray dogs "some groups come out with strong protest against the government's steps. We are practically helpless in launching the drive against the stray animals."

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Check out all newsletters

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Puducherry
N Rangasamy
widow
India News

Related videos

What's Brewing

Australian surfs for 40 hours to smash world record

Australian surfs for 40 hours to smash world record

Here's how water gets to planets like Earth

Here's how water gets to planets like Earth

Covid-19 found in raccoon dogs in China: Report

Covid-19 found in raccoon dogs in China: Report

Satya Nadella, Delhi Capitals to own MLC team in US

Satya Nadella, Delhi Capitals to own MLC team in US

World Sleep Day 2023 | Facts you didn't know

World Sleep Day 2023 | Facts you didn't know

 