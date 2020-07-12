State-of-the-art bus stand in downtown Kochi: Report

DH Web Desk
DH Web Desk,
  • Jul 12 2020, 10:43 ist
  • updated: Jul 12 2020, 10:43 ist
Bus waiting shelter in Kochi. Credits: @HibiEden/Twitter

The Kaloor bus stand in Kochi is not like your usual bus stand with rusted metal seats and a shade barely big enough to shelter a few people. 

Constructed with previous MLA funds by Congress MP, the Kaloor bus stand has a toilet, a feeding room, television, CCTV cameras and a ramp for the differently-abled, reported NDTV.

Hibi Eden, ex-MLA of Ernakulam, tweeted on Saturday saying, “Completed a beautiful bus waiting for shelter in Kochi using my previous MLA Funds...with a State-of-the-art feeding room, toilet, Television, CCTV cameras and ramp for the differently-abled”

Situated in downtown Kochi, which has a number of companies and shopping malls, the Kaloor bus stand had a huge space. After getting a number of requests from women and students, Eden decided to build a shelter which was safe and secure. The stand had a well which has been left intact. It has well-maintained CCTV cameras as well.

Some of the other bus shelters that Eden has renovated are solar-powered with multiple charging units and music systems but toilets and safety was a major demand. 

Eden has also been trying to hand over the maintenance to Kochi Municipal Corporation.

Kerala
Kochi

