Strike fails to evoke response in Vijayapura

A country-wide strike called by the Central Trade Unions against the alleged anti-labour policies and the decisions of the union government has failed to evoke to any response in Vijayapura City in Karnataka on Wednesday.

Buses, autorickshaws and private buses plied as usual. Schools and colleges are functioning as no holiday has been declared by the district administration. Business establishments remained open. As a precautionary measure, police were deployed across the City.

The office-bearers of Congress Labour Wing and leaders of various organisations took out a rally from Dr B R Ambedkar Circle and submitted a memorandum to the deputy commissioner.