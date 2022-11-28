Supreme Court dismisses Tarun Tejpal's plea for in-camera hearing

The Supreme Court on Monday declined former editor of Tehelka magazine Tarun Tejpal's plea for in-camera hearing on Goa government’s appeal against his acquittal in sexual assault case.

"The accused has no right to demand it should be in-camera,” a bench of Chief Justice D Y Chandrachud and Justice P S Narasimha told Tejpal’s counsel.

Senior advocate Kapil Sibal, representing Tejpal, said the issues involved here were related to privacy and reputation of his client.

He said the in camera hearing should be held as Tejpal was acquitted and allegations were prima facie false.

Senior advocate Amit Desai, also appearing for Tejpal, also contended that proceedings in the appeal should be held in-camera.

The bench, however, asked if somebody who is an accused can demand that the trial should be in-camera when the victim does not say so.

Solicitor General Tushar Mehta, representing the Goa government, said the judge had revealed the name of the victim in the judgment and it is an encyclopaedia as to how the victim should behave in such situations.

The top court said that let the concerned judge take a call on the conduct of the proceedings and asked Tejpal’s counsel to make a submission before the concerned court.