Telangana extends lockdown till June 9; Owaisi opposes

PTI
PTI, Hyderabad,
  • May 30 2021, 20:15 ist
  • updated: May 30 2021, 20:15 ist
A painting of coronavirus on a road to create public awareness against the Covid-19, in Hyderabad, Saturday, May 29, 2021. Credit: PTI Photo

Telangana Cabinet on Sunday extended the ongoing lockdown to contain the spread of Covid-19 by another 10 days with relaxations from 6 am to 1 pm every day.

The present lockdown would end today.

The Cabinet has decided to continue the ongoing lockdown in the State for another 10 days from tomorrow (May 31), an official statement from the Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao's office said.

The Cabinet met here to discuss several issues, including the extension of the lockdown.

Before the Cabinet met, AIMIM chief Asaduddin Owaisi, in a tweet, urged KCR not to extend the lockdown by terming it as not a strategy to combat Covid-19 and said the only long-term solution to the pandemic is universal vaccination.

Strongly urge @TelanganaCMO to not extend lockdown. If goal is to reduce crowding, then we may consider evening curfews (6 PM onwards) or mini-lockdowns for Covid clusters. But expecting ~3.5 cr people to live for weeks with just a 4- hour lockdown relaxation is not fair at all, Owaisi said in a series of tweets.

The Hyderabad MP said as such, the Covid-19 cases were declining in Telangana even before the lockdown was announced on May 12. 

