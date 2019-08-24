T'gana CM, MoS Home Reddy condoles Jaitley's death

Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao and Union Minister of State for Home G Kishan Reddy on Saturday expressed grief over the demise of former Union Finance Minister Arun Jaitely.

Rao, in a message, recalled the service of Jaitely to the nation and prayed that the departed leader's soul rests in peace.

RIP Arun Jaitley | Former finance minister passes away at 66



Expressing shock over the death, Kishan Reddy said the departed leader was an "erudite attorney and an astounding orator" who made significant contributions towards nation-building.

TRS working president K T Rama Rao said Jaitely was one of the most well-informed and composed Union Ministers he had interacted.

"Extremely saddened to learn about the demise of Former Union Minister Sri @arunjaitely ji. Condolences to his family.

"One of the most well informed & composed union ministers I've had the good fortune of interacting many times. Always forthright & ebullient," Rama Rao, son of the Chief Minister, tweeted.

Expressing grief over the death, state BJP president K Laxman said the void caused by the former Union Minister's demise would never be filled.

During the separate Telangana agitation, Jaitely had voiced the need for the formation of the separate state in Rajya Sabha as opposition leader, Laxman recalled.

Jaitely's service to BJP, the country and the legal system would be remembered forever, he said.

TDP's Telangana unit president L Ramana and party politburo member Ravula Chandrasekhar Reddy said Jaitely was a legal luminary and an able administrator.