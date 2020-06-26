The Lead: Mental health's affordability & accessibility

The Lead: The state of mental health — stories, affordability and accessibility

DH Web Desk
DH Web Desk,
  • Jun 26 2020, 07:20 ist
  • updated: Jun 26 2020, 07:20 ist
Representative image. Credit: DH File photo

The Lead from Deccan Herald Podcasts brings to you voices from across the spectrum and various spheres of life. In today's episode, DH Journalist Varsha Gowda speaks to Damini Shrivastava and Ahmed Shariff about mental health issues and Ahmed talks to Alternative story's Rashi Vidhyasagar on the accessibility of mental health care.
 

Deccan Herald's podcasts are now available on your favourite podcast platforms including Apple PodcastsGoogle PodcastsSpotify, and many more. Do subscribe to our Podcast there!

Catch our feature show, The Lead, Monday to Friday at 7 am, and our evening news catch-up show From the Newsroom every day at 6 pm.

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

DH Podcast
mental health

What's Brewing

Why is the US experiencing a coronavirus resurgence?

Why is the US experiencing a coronavirus resurgence?

Many restaurants suspend dine-in amid Covid-19 spread

Many restaurants suspend dine-in amid Covid-19 spread

Hoping for economic an miracle

Hoping for economic an miracle

'Store positive samples for 30 days before destroying'

'Store positive samples for 30 days before destroying'

 