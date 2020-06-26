The Lead: The state of mental health — stories, affordability and accessibility

The Lead from Deccan Herald Podcasts brings to you voices from across the spectrum and various spheres of life. In today's episode, DH Journalist Varsha Gowda speaks to Damini Shrivastava and Ahmed Shariff about mental health issues and Ahmed talks to Alternative story's Rashi Vidhyasagar on the accessibility of mental health care.



