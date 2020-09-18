TMC supremo Mamata Banerjee biggest agent of BJP: Adhir

TMC supremo Mamata Banerjee biggest agent of BJP: Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury

Soumya Das
Soumya Das, DHNS, Kolkata,
  • Sep 18 2020, 19:49 ist
  • updated: Sep 18 2020, 20:02 ist

The apparent closeness between the Congress and the Trinamool Congress (TMC) seems to be in jeopardy as a day after TMC alleged that the grand old party had a “secret arrangement with BJP”, Leader of Congress in Lok Sabha Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury shot back dubbing the TMC supremo as the biggest agent of the BJP.”

Dubbing the TMC’s claim as a “baseless allegation”, the Bengal Congress president said that many TMC MPs were absent during voting on the Citizenship Amendment Bill (CAB) in the Parliament and challenged Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee to debate on the BJP’s rise in Bengal and the reasons behind it.

He asked if Mamata instructed her MPs to vote against CAB in Parliament would any of them dare to go against her will and skip the voting.

“I have heard that TMC alleged in Delhi that Congress has covert ties with BJP and that regional parties do not trust us anymore. Before slandering against Adhir Chowdhury I urge Mamata Banerjee to ask your leaders to recall what they have done,” said Chowdhury in a video message.

Chowdhury further alleged that the ruling party in the state was making these allegations soon after he became the state Congress president as the party was aware that he will not dance to TMC’s tune.

“One should notice that TMC started making these baseless allegations soon after I became the state Congress president. They are doing as they are well aware that will not act on their terms,” said Chowdhury.

As for the issue of the regional party’s faith in Congress Chowdhury said that they know very well that Congress is the “sole alternative” against BJP.

Scoffing at TMC’s allegation Chowdhury said that just because Mamata along with some other states opposed the Centre over GST did not mean that regional parties would accept her as a “national leader” in the fight against BJP.

Mamata Banerjee
Monsoon Session
Congress
BJP
Trinamool Congress
Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury
Citizenship Amendment Act
Parliament
Lok Sabha

