Treat tourists like God, stop violence: Goa CM

A day after clash between warring taxi operator groups, Goa Chief Minister Pramod Sawant issued a stern warning to the state's private taxi operators to rein in violence, while making a public appeal to treat tourists with dignity.

Sawant's comments comes at a time when an increasing number of tourists visiting the coastal state have been put to discomfort because of constant strife and violence, largely credited to protesting private taxi operators, who are opposing the introduction of a government-endorsed cab aggregator service, GoaMiles, on state roads.

"After mining, tourism is the largest industry in the state. When a tourists arrive in Goa, according to the spirit of Atithi Devo Bhava, the person should be treated like a God. We should be grateful to them (tourists)," Sawant said on the occasion of Goa Liberation Day in Panaji.