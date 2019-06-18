Treat tourists like God, stop violence: Goa CM

A day after clash between warring taxi operator groups, Goa Chief Minister Pramod Sawant issued a stern warning to the state's private taxi operators to rein in violence, while making a public appeal to treat tourists with dignity.
Sawant's comments comes at a time when an increasing number of tourists visiting the coastal state have been put to discomfort because of constant strife and violence, largely credited to protesting private taxi operators, who are opposing the introduction of a government-endorsed cab aggregator service, GoaMiles, on state roads.
"After mining, tourism is the largest industry in the state. When a tourists arrive in Goa, according to the spirit of Atithi Devo Bhava, the person should be treated like a God. We should be grateful to them (tourists)," Sawant said on the occasion of Goa Liberation Day in Panaji.
Videos of private taxi operators harassing passengers over fare and for hiring a cab from the aggregator service have also gone viral, which Sawant said brings disrepute to Goa.
The chief minister, without naming private taxi operator lobby, urged them to function under the umbrella of the cab aggregator service to deliver better transportation services to locals as well as tourists.
"There are many who have developed the habit of opposing state policy. If there are mistakes. We are ready to correct them," he also said.
In 2014, after a brief period of operation, the state government was forced to stop Ola cabs operations, following protests by private taxi operators.
