TTD decides to offer Rs 19 crore to AP govt for COVID-19 relief

PTI
PTI, Tirupati,
  • Apr 05 2020, 22:17 ist
  • updated: Apr 05 2020, 22:34 ist
AP CM YS Jagan Mohan Reddy. PTI

Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanams (TTD) that governs the Lord Venkateswara temple at Tirumala near here, has decided to offer Rs 19 crore to the Andhra Pradesh's government relief coronavirus fund, a top TTD official said on Sunday.

TTD Executive Officer Anil Kumar Singal said that TTD had already given Rs eight crore to the government officials of Chittoor district and the remaining Rs 11 crore would soon be handed over to them to fight killer virus.

He said there was no lapse in the conduct of daily rituals at the Lord Venkateswara temple on the Tirumala hills since the complete lockdown of the nation was announced by Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

