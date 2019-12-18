Two BJP MPs arrested in West Bengal over Railway visit

Two BJP MPs were arrested on Wednesday when they were leading party delegations to visit violence-affected Railway stations in West Bengal’s Malda district.

According to sources in the district police, the MPs were not allowed to visit the stations as it might have further deteriorate the law and order situation.

BJP MPs Khagen Murmu and Nisith Pramanik were stopped by police from visiting the violence affected Railway stations.

They were arrested after refusing to pay heed to the police. The two MPs were later released on bail.

Another delegation led by BJP’s national general secretary Kailash Vijayvargiya and MP Soumitra Khan was stopped from visiting violence affected areas of Murshidabad district.

Reacting to the incident, West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee accused the BJP of trying to create trouble in those areas and said that if they wanted to visit Railway stations so much they should do it in Delhi.

The delegation was asked by police not to go ahead with their visit after a large number of TMC workers blocked their path and shouted “go back” slogans.

Malda and Murshidabad witnessed violent protests against the Citizenship (Amendment) Act.