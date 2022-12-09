UGC to start four-year-undergraduate programme on December 12

The University Grants Commission will start its four-year-undergraduate programme from Monday, based on a new credit system with a minimum of 120 credits for a 3-year programme and 160 credits for a 4-year programme, replacing the Choice Based Credit System (CBCS) on lines of the National Education Policy.

UGC chairperson M Jagadesh Kumar said that the new Curriculum and Credit Framework for the Undergraduate Programme will allow students to experience courses from multiple disciplines through a 3-year or 4-year UG program with multiple entry and exit options. “The new system allows for flexible degree options with single major, double major, multidisciplinary or interdisciplinary education, integration with vocational courses, internship, skill and ability enhancement courses, etc.,” Kumar said.

The new curriculum will have major stream courses, minor stream courses and courses from different disciplines, as well as language and skills courses. Apart from that, courses on environmental education, understanding India, digital and technological solutions, health and wellness, yoga education, and sports and fitness will also be available.

“At the end of the second semester, students can decide to continue with their chosen major or change majors. The minor stream courses include vocational courses that will help the students with job-oriented skills,” Kumar said.

As the new system comes into effect, students can either opt for a certificate, diploma or an undergraduate degree. Students who exit after the first year with 40 credits will get an undergraduate certificate and will be allowed to re-enter the degree programme within three years to complete it within a maximum period of seven years. Students who exit after completing the second year with 80 credits will get an undergraduate diploma and can re-enter within a period of three years and complete the degree programme within seven years. A semester, under the new system, will carry 20 credits.

Those who complete three years in a discipline with a minimum of 120 credits will be awarded an undergraduate degree. Students will be awarded a four-year UG Honours degree after completing a four-year degree programme with 160 credits. Additionally, students who secure 75 per cent marks and above in the first six semesters and want to undertake research at the undergraduate level can choose a research stream in the fourth year, and after securing 160 credits, including 12 credits from a research project/dissertation, will be awarded UG Degree (Honours with Research).

The new system will also have the provision of single or double major – students pursuing a degree in a major discipline who get a minimum of 50% credits in a three or four year programme will be awarded the degree in a single major, and if they manage to earn an additional 40 per cent credits in a second subject, then they will be awarded a double major. Apart from that, students can also earn interdisciplinary and multidisciplinary degrees.

Institutions that facilitate research degrees will need to have resources such as libraries, access to journals, computer labs and softwares, laboratory facilities, and at least two permanent faculty members who are recognised as PhD supervisors.