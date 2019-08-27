Union home minister's two day visit

Union Home Minister Amit Shah will arrive in Ahmedabad on a two-day visit, first time after abolishing article 370 from Jammu & Kashmir.

Shah is scheduled to participate in a host of events that would include presiding over a convocation at Pandit Deendayal Upadhyay Petroleum University. He will be sharing the stage with Reliance Industries chairman Mukesh Ambani.

Shah, who represents Gandhinagar Lok Sabha seat, will be meeting party workers during his visit. Party members said that Shah will also be flagging off battery-operated public buses.

BJP workers have planned a grand welcome for Shah at Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel International airport on his arrival on Wednesday night.